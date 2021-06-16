Dr. Badar Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Badar Mian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Badar Mian, MD
Dr. Badar Mian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Mian works at
Dr. Mian's Office Locations
Urological Institute of Neny23 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
St. Mary's Healthcare4950 STATE HIGHWAY 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 770-7557
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mian first performed the MRI navigation biopsy of prostate and then did robotic surgery to remove the prostate (Gleason n scale 4+4). I had no side effects or issues and everything fully recovered. This am undergoing more treatment with hormone pills because one of the lymph glands had cancer in it. Dr. Mian is considered the best surgeon, prostate cancer expert in this region and nationally. I am so blessed to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Badar Mian, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
