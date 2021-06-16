Overview of Dr. Badar Mian, MD

Dr. Badar Mian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Mian works at Urological Institute of Neny in Albany, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.