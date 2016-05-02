See All Pediatricians in Canton, MI
Dr. Bader Khan, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bader Khan, MD

Dr. Bader Khan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Hijamah (Cupping) 2010 and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Khan works at Bader F Khan MD in Canton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    canton; only location
    8528 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 414-9944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 02, 2016
    Extraordinary in every aspect! Would recommend Dr Bader Fatima Khan at all times to anyone who is seeking help in fields that she specialize. I felt totally cared for from A to Z, by the Doctor as well as her staff. This is by far one of the best thing I have done for myself in a long time.
    Ezreta Nikocevic in West Bloomfield, MI — May 02, 2016
    About Dr. Bader Khan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1174593966
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    • Ipswich Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hijamah (Cupping) 2010
    Medical Education

