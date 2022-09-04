See All Pediatricians in Novi, MI
Dr. Badie Najem, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Badie Najem, MD

Dr. Badie Najem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with St Joseph Mercy Oakland

Dr. Najem works at Vinaya K Gavini MD Pediatrics in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Najem's Office Locations

    Najem MD, PLC
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 300, Novi, MI 48374 (248) 348-4200

ADHD and-or ADD
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

ADHD and-or ADD
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Bedwetting
Bronchitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hair Loss
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Wellness Examination
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Sep 04, 2022
    When i first met Dr. Najem, I was very comfortable with him, he really takes his time to get to know you. Interests, employment, as well as even hobbies lol. His staff is great as well, and extremely professional! even when the pandemic happened, i was very pleased with his and his staffs professionalism. God Bless Dr. Najem
    Brian Karmo — Sep 04, 2022
    About Dr. Badie Najem, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1497735542
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    St Joseph Mercy Oakland
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Badie Najem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Najem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Najem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Najem works at Vinaya K Gavini MD Pediatrics in Novi, MI.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Najem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

