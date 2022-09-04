Dr. Badie Najem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Badie Najem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Badie Najem, MD
Dr. Badie Najem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with St Joseph Mercy Oakland
Dr. Najem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Najem's Office Locations
-
1
Najem MD, PLC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 300, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 348-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najem?
When i first met Dr. Najem, I was very comfortable with him, he really takes his time to get to know you. Interests, employment, as well as even hobbies lol. His staff is great as well, and extremely professional! even when the pandemic happened, i was very pleased with his and his staffs professionalism. God Bless Dr. Najem
About Dr. Badie Najem, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1497735542
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najem accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najem works at
Dr. Najem speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Najem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.