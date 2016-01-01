See All Neurologists in Longmont, CO
Dr. Badreldin Ibrahim, MD

Neurology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Badreldin Ibrahim, MD

Dr. Badreldin Ibrahim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They graduated from University of Alexandria - Egypt and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ibrahim works at Rocky Mountain Neurodiagnostics in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like EMG (Electromyography) and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations

    Rocky Mountain Neurodiagnostics
    1511 Onyx Cir, Longmont, CO 80504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EMG (Electromyography)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
EMG (Electromyography)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Badreldin Ibrahim, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295726453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alexandria - Egypt
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Badreldin Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ibrahim works at Rocky Mountain Neurodiagnostics in Longmont, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ibrahim’s profile.

    Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for EMG (Electromyography) and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

