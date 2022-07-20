Dr. Badri Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Badri Nath, MD
Dr. Badri Nath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Long Island Surgery4 Phyllis Dr Ste B, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-4700
2
Long Island Community Hospital101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Humana
Dr Nath is fantastic. He did my hernia surgery. I ended up actually having two that he found and fixed. He is a caring and personable DR.
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1154464949
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
