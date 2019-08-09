Overview

Dr. Badri Nath, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Nath works at Eisenhower Gastroenterology Specialty Clinic in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.