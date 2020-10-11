Dr. Bagyalakshmi Arumugham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arumugham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bagyalakshmi Arumugham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bagyalakshmi Arumugham, MD
Dr. Bagyalakshmi Arumugham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University.
Dr. Arumugham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Arumugham's Office Locations
-
1
Palaniappan Arumugham MD399 W Campbell Rd Ste 412, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 669-1454
-
2
General Psychiatry1600 N Plano Rd Ste 1200, Richardson, TX 75081 Directions (972) 680-9001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arumugham?
Dr. Bhagyalakshmi is an excellent doctor. She spends a lot of time with patients to understand their situation before offering the treatment. If one follows her instructions will recover from the illness and could lead a happy life. I am writing this from personal experience.
About Dr. Bagyalakshmi Arumugham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1407947583
Education & Certifications
- Hudson River Psychology Center
- NY Infirm
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arumugham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arumugham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arumugham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arumugham works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arumugham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arumugham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arumugham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arumugham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.