Overview

Dr. Bahaa Abu Bakr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Coffey County Hospital, Community Hospital Onaga, Holton Community Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Abu Bakr works at The University of Kansas Health System in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.