Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD
Overview of Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD
Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kaseer works at
Dr. Kaseer's Office Locations
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Sun City3920 Galen Ct, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 686-9044Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Riverview13029 SUMMERFIELD SQUARE DR, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 686-9045Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Tampa10740 Palm River Rd Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 686-9046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
About Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1124282280
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University - Cardiology and Interventional
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- University of Aleppo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaseer speaks Arabic.
