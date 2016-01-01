See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD

Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kaseer works at Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Sun City in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Riverview, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaseer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Sun City
    3920 Galen Ct, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9044
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon
    635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9043
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Riverview
    13029 SUMMERFIELD SQUARE DR, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9045
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Tampa
    10740 Palm River Rd Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9046
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease

Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124282280
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • West Virginia University - Cardiology and Interventional
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahaa Kaseer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaseer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaseer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaseer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaseer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaseer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaseer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

