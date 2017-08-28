Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malaeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD
Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Malaeb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malaeb's Office Locations
-
1
University of Michigan Health System1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5330, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7030
-
2
Livonia Center for Speciality Cares19900 Haggerty Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-7881
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malaeb?
Very compassionate, kind doctor...the best ever. So intelligent and such good communication skills. Angelo Tiseo
About Dr. Bahaa Malaeb, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1043474919
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malaeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malaeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malaeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malaeb works at
Dr. Malaeb has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Urethral Stricture and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malaeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malaeb speaks Arabic and French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malaeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malaeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.