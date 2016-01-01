Overview of Dr. Bahaa Mokhtar, MD

Dr. Bahaa Mokhtar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Mokhtar works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.