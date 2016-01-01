Dr. Baris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Bahadir Baris, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from U Ankara Fac Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
Pulmonary Medicine Inc.5900 River Rd Ste 402, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 660-9499
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Bahadir Baris, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Carney Hospital
- U Ankara Fac Med
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baris speaks Turkish.
