Dr. Bahaeddin Shabaneh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Shabaneh's Office Locations
Southeast Houston Cardiology530 Orchard St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-4714Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shabaneh?
Dr. Shabaneh is an amazing physician and I would highly recommend him! Him and his fellow colleagues saved my life after diagnosing me with multiple blockages requiring open heart surgery days after arriving here from Pennsylvania to visit my daughter. I was very apprehensive at first to have surgery because I have had a few bad experiences in the past but Dr.Shabaneh has restored my faith in the healthcare system. Thank you for your dedication to your patients
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
