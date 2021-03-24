Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD
Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Ghazi works at
Dr. Ghazi's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 870, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2975
-
2
Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists - Piedmont Office105 Collier Rd NW Ste 1040, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 343-0897
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghazi?
Dr.Ghazi and his staff were all very personable and attentive. They did a great job considering I hit a couple unexpected snags along the way. I really like how Ghazi talks with you like he has known you for a million years- it’s comforting during a not so comfortable time. I’m still healing & so far everything is looking great. Highly recommend Ghazi, Cathy, Haley (x2), Madi, Nancy and Jodi!
About Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598949679
Education & Certifications
- Emory Hosp-Emory U
- West Virginia University
- UVM
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghazi works at
Dr. Ghazi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.