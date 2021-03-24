Overview of Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD

Dr. Bahair Ghazi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Ghazi works at Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.