Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, MD

Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bassiri Gharb works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bassiri Gharb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 636-5862
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2022
    I am so grateful to Dr. Bassiri, she’s kind, takes time to explain everything at appointments, and even cracks a few jokes from time to time! Her surgical skills are unparalleled, and in my experience, she’s been willing to try new approaches to treat issues. With a quick search, you can see that she’s on the cutting edge of research in her field, and applied her vast knowledge when treating my condition.
    — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053609453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

