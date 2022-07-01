Dr. Bassiri Gharb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, MD
Overview of Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, MD
Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Bassiri Gharb's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 636-5862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to Dr. Bassiri, she’s kind, takes time to explain everything at appointments, and even cracks a few jokes from time to time! Her surgical skills are unparalleled, and in my experience, she’s been willing to try new approaches to treat issues. With a quick search, you can see that she’s on the cutting edge of research in her field, and applied her vast knowledge when treating my condition.
About Dr. Bahar Bassiri Gharb, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassiri Gharb accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassiri Gharb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassiri Gharb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassiri Gharb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassiri Gharb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassiri Gharb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.