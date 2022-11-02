Dr. Bahar Dasgeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasgeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Bahar Dasgeb, MD is a Dermatologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 597-9928Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jefferson Dermatology Associates833 Chestnut St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 967-2086
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dasgeb is a wonderful caring doctor. She is never in a rush, always correct, and easy to speak to. If she says a treatment is necessary, you can trust her without hesitation. I am so happy she is in our life.
About Dr. Bahar Dasgeb, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Nuclear Medicine
Dr. Dasgeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasgeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasgeb has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasgeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasgeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasgeb.
