Overview

Dr. Bahar Dasgeb, MD is a Dermatologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Dasgeb works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.