Dr. Bahar Laderian, MD

Hematology & Oncology
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Bahar Laderian, MD

Dr. Bahar Laderian, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Laderian works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laderian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0173
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Bahar Laderian, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1992123970
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
  • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bahar Laderian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laderian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Laderian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Laderian works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Laderian’s profile.

Dr. Laderian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laderian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laderian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laderian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
