Dr. Bahar Madani, MD
Dr. Bahar Madani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA.
John R Backman MD477 N El Camino Real Ste C204, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-8881Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Madani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madani works at
Dr. Madani has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Madani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.