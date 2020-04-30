Overview of Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD

Dr. Bahar Sumbul-Yuksel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CUKUROVA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Sumbul-Yuksel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.