Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD
Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Fazilat's Office Locations
Carlos S Rodriguez MD14901 Rinaldi St Ste 202, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 361-7358
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of this doctor for years. She is the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring doctor I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. She puts time and dedication for every single visit I have made. Dr. Fazilat can answer any question that you have, help with any concern, and provides unbelievable comfort. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone. At any age this doctor can provide any services that you may require. I am really lucky to find a doctor like her.
About Dr. Bahareh Fazilat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1770598534
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Bridgeport Hosp, Yale New Haven Hlth
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
