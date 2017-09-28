See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD

Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Khavarian works at Office in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khavarian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    320 Superior Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Insomnia
Shortness of Breath
Chronic Neck Pain
Insomnia
Shortness of Breath

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2017
    I actually look forward to going to visit Dr. Khavarian, one of the only Dr's I've ever been to who sits and listens to everything you say, and pays full attention instead of having their face buried in a clipboard or paperwork. Doesn't just go through the motions, she really cares about her patients.
    Irvine, CA — Sep 28, 2017
    About Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780620328
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nev School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khavarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khavarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khavarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khavarian works at Office in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khavarian’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khavarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khavarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khavarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khavarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

