Overview of Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD

Dr. Bahareh Khavarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Khavarian works at Office in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.