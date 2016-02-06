Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Dr. Shadeed works at
Locations
-
1
Baheeg Shadeed MD3969 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 202, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 438-9191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shadeed?
I was seen the same day that I called. The staff and Doctor were so kind to me. I am so appreciative of the care that I received. I highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1275620205
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shadeed works at
Dr. Shadeed speaks Arabic and French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadeed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.