Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.

Dr. Shadeed works at Elite Surgical in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Baheeg Shadeed MD
    3969 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 202, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 438-9191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 06, 2016
    I was seen the same day that I called. The staff and Doctor were so kind to me. I am so appreciative of the care that I received. I highly recommend this practice!
    Karen Sullivan in Marietta, GA — Feb 06, 2016
    About Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275620205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baheeg Shadeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadeed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadeed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

