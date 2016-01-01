Overview

Dr. Bahghi Keflezighi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Keflezighi works at Family Health Centers of San Diego-Diamond Neighborhood in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.