Dr. Bahman Lalezari, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (7)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bahman Lalezari, MD

Dr. Bahman Lalezari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lalezari works at La Brea Pico Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lalezari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bahman Lalezari M.d.inc
    4944 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 939-5346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 08, 2018
    I can't express how pleased I am with Dr. Lalezari and his service. He is patient, helpful, and an overall great listener!! I have recommended him to several of my friends and family and they all have had good experiences at his clinic too. So happy to have a doctor as awesome as Dr. Lalezari!
    Serena L. in Los Angeles, CA — Aug 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bahman Lalezari, MD
    About Dr. Bahman Lalezari, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891802013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lalezari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalezari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalezari works at La Brea Pico Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lalezari’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalezari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalezari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalezari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalezari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

