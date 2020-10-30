Dr. Bahman Omrani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bahman Omrani, DO
Overview
Dr. Bahman Omrani, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Omrani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sylvan Medical Center4312 Woodman Ave Ste 101, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 988-4088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American International Group (AIG)
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Association of Retirees of the Panama Canal Area (AJAC)
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Assurant Health
- Asuris Northwest Health
- AvMed
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Broadspire
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care of Southern Indiana
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CSX Railroad
- Culinary Health Fund
- Dimension International
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Locals (any local)
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Majoris Health Systems
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Master Electrical Industry Health Fund
- MedCare International
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MedPartners
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Northeast Health Direct
- Northwestern Insurance Company
- Office of Group Benefits
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Pipefitters
- PPO Plus
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Medical Plan
- PreferredOne
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Sagamore Health Network
- Screen Actors Guild
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- SouthPoint
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Travelers
- Union Hospital
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- Union Provider Services
- Union Security Insurance Company
- United American Insurance Company
- United Concordia
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
- Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
- Universal Health Network
- University Physicians
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Western Growers Insurance Services
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Omrani?
Wonderful experience with Dr Omrani and his friendly Staff, great warm experience from start to finish , very knowledgeable and caring DR.
About Dr. Bahman Omrani, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1700945417
Education & Certifications
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omrani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omrani works at
Dr. Omrani speaks Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Omrani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.