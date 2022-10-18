Overview of Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD

Dr. Bahman Saffari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Saffari works at Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.