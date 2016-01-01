Overview

Dr. Bahram Eslami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Eslami works at Cardiology Specialists of Orange County in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.