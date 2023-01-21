See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Charles, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Saint Charles, IL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD

Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Presence Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Ghaderi works at St. Charles Plastic Surgery in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Ghaderi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Charles Plastic Surgery Ltd.
    St Charles Plastic Surgery Ltd.
2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 201, Saint Charles, IL 60174
(630) 762-9697

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
  • Presence Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Jan 21, 2023
10 years ago I had several consultations for breast augmentation and decided on Dr. Ghaderi based on his medical experience, expertise, caring and knowledgeable bedside manner. Fast forward to Dec 2022, I decided to take out my implants for personal reasons. I am 3 weeks post opp, healing well with no complications and most of all he did an amazing job, again. Dr. Ghaderi makes you feel extremely comfortable to ensure you are making the best decisions for you -the patient. The amount of pre and post opp support has truly been above and beyond. Dr. Ghaderi gives you an active cell phone# to call him directly for emergencies to bypass answering services, which is unheard of. The complications that can arise with any surgery, stitches, drains, muscle recovery etc can truly be avoided with the right Dr. I've had a number of follow ups in the office; 24 hour, weekly for a month and now every 3/4 weeks. His front office is extremely nice , funny and always helpful! Highly recommend!
    AP — Jan 21, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD
    About Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952497752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaderi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghaderi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi works at St. Charles Plastic Surgery in Saint Charles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ghaderi’s profile.

    Dr. Ghaderi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaderi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaderi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaderi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaderi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaderi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

