Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD
Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Presence Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Ghaderi's Office Locations
St Charles Plastic Surgery Ltd.2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 201, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 762-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
10 years ago I had several consultations for breast augmentation and decided on Dr. Ghaderi based on his medical experience, expertise, caring and knowledgeable bedside manner. Fast forward to Dec 2022, I decided to take out my implants for personal reasons. I am 3 weeks post opp, healing well with no complications and most of all he did an amazing job, again. Dr. Ghaderi makes you feel extremely comfortable to ensure you are making the best decisions for you -the patient. The amount of pre and post opp support has truly been above and beyond. Dr. Ghaderi gives you an active cell phone# to call him directly for emergencies to bypass answering services, which is unheard of. The complications that can arise with any surgery, stitches, drains, muscle recovery etc can truly be avoided with the right Dr. I’ve had a number of follow ups in the office; 24 hour, weekly for a month and now every 3/4 weeks. His front office is extremely nice , funny and always helpful! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Bahram Ghaderi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952497752
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaderi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaderi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ghaderi has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaderi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Dr. Ghaderi accepts both online and phone scheduling.