Dr. Bahram Rahmani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bahram Rahmani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Shiraz Medical School (Iran) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6180
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Lurie Childrens Westchester Op2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (800) 543-7362
Lurie Children's At Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 110, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (800) 543-7362
Southwest Dermatology PC1870 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (800) 543-7362Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
We went to Dr. Rahmani for trauma with my child's eye that required an extensive surgery. He was very kind to us. Wonderful bedside manner with both us and our young child. We have had many follow up visits and continue to have them. He takes the time to explain things in terms that we can understand and takes the time to ensure that our concers are addressed. I believe that my child is receiving the best possible care available.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1306832829
- Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Shiraz Medical School (Iran)
