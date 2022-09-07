Dr. Taghavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahram Taghavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bahram Taghavi, MD
Dr. Bahram Taghavi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Taghavi's Office Locations
Mental Health Kokua105 N Market St Ste 102, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 986-0059
Aloha House Inc.1787 Wili Pa Loop Ste 7, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 579-8414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taghavi is extremely professional and truly cares about his patients. He genuinely cares and follows up if needed without hesitation. I'm truly blessed to be able to have access to such a great doctor. Thank you Dr. Taghavi for all that you do for your patients, in MAUI we are lucky to have a such a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Bahram Taghavi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407058290
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taghavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taghavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taghavi works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taghavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taghavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taghavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taghavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.