Overview of Dr. Bailey Escarzaga, MD

Dr. Bailey Escarzaga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Escarzaga works at Women Partners In Health in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.