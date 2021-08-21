Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM
Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
-
1
Vital Heart & Vein18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 805-3916
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
Everyone is professional, friendly, courtesy and thoughtful.
About Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1003164146
Education & Certifications
- Kingwood Medical Center|Kingwood Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency With Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Accreditation
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods.