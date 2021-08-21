Overview of Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM

Dr. Bailey Griffin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Vital Heart & Vein in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.