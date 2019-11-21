Overview of Dr. Bailey Lee, MD

Dr. Bailey Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.