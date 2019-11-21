Dr. Bailey Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bailey Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Bailey Lee, MD
Dr. Bailey Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-6474
Northwest Houston1250 Cypress Station Dr Ste A, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-1677
Sugar Land - Fluor Daniel1447 Highway 6 Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 565-2020
Houston Optical2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (281) 565-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee was very professional and helpful.
About Dr. Bailey Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.