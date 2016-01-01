Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey Shen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bailey Shen, MD
Dr. Bailey Shen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
Riverside County Regional Medical Center26520 Cactus Ave # B2018, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 486-4000
Loma Linda University Eye Institute11370 Anderson St Ste 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bailey Shen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1316350739
Education & Certifications
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute|Loma Linda University School Of Medicine|Mayo Clinic
- Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.