Overview of Dr. Bakari Morgan, MD

Dr. Bakari Morgan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.



Dr. Morgan works at Pampa in Marietta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Woodstock, GA and Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.