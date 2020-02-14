Dr. Bakari Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bakari Morgan, MD
Overview of Dr. Bakari Morgan, MD
Dr. Bakari Morgan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Pampa2155 Post Oak Tritt Rd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (404) 255-6335
- 2 755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 255-6335
Atlanta Center for Reproductive Med100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 300, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 517-6804
Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine11755 Pointe Pl Ste C, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 740-0601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love my dad... Bakari Morgan is my dad he is the best . He always works to his best ability
About Dr. Bakari Morgan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730122037
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
