Dr. Bakhtaver Irani, MD
Overview of Dr. Bakhtaver Irani, MD
Dr. Bakhtaver Irani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They completed their residency with St Lukes Med Ctr
Dr. Irani's Office Locations
Womens Center for Obgyn21 E PARK PL, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 438-4832
The Chiro. Health Spa of Ramsey50 S Franklin Tpke, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 934-8484
Womens Center For OB/GYN101 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Irani for 41 years! She delivered my three children and one grandchild! She is a caring doctor and always takes her time listening to different problems I have encounter in my life! She performed life saving surgery on my daughter when she was just 11 years old she is now 39 years old! She is very concerned with my health since I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in1987! She is a caring doctor and I travel to go to her and would never change my doctor!
About Dr. Bakhtaver Irani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Italian
- 1679648828
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Med Ctr
- Hackensack Hosp
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
