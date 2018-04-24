Dr. Bakhtiar Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bakhtiar Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Bakhtiar Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Banning, CA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Bakhtiar Ahmad MD264 N Highland Springs Ave Ste 3C, Banning, CA 92220 Directions (951) 845-4586
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Dr. Ahmad was very friendly and made me feel very comfortable throughout the entire process. He was very prompt and on time when I came to see him in his office and explained the procedure I was going to be having in depth. I would recommend him to anyone who has gallstones or any gallbladder issues. I healed very quickly and was near painless. Thanks Dr. Ahmad!
About Dr. Bakhtiar Ahmad, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1992774129
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center|Meharry Med Sch|U Ny
- Jersey City Medical Center
- King Edward Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.