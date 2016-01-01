Dr. Bakul Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bakul Desai, MD
Dr. Bakul Desai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Victor Marchione M.d. LLC600 Pavonia Ave Ste 5, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 216-3060
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
