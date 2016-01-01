See All Cardiologists in Jersey City, NJ
Cardiology
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bakul Desai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Desai works at PAVONIA MEDICAL ASSOC in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Victor Marchione M.d. LLC
    600 Pavonia Ave Ste 5, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram

Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
About Dr. Bakul Desai, MD

  Cardiology
  48 years of experience
  English, Hindi
  1376654624
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bakul Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Desai works at PAVONIA MEDICAL ASSOC in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

