Dr. Bakul Patel, MD

Neurology
3.3 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bakul Patel, MD

Dr. Bakul Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|MGM Med Coll, Indore U and is affiliated with Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Headaches and Pain care in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Headache and pain care
    3500 Depauw Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 429-9336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 12, 2020
    Dr. Patel was the only doc in a string of drs who FINALLY got me relief from my debilitating migraines. He also works with my insurance, gives me Rx savings cards, & helped me to safely stop my narcotic pain meds, which I'd had to take for several yrs post-head injury from a car accident. So, he's a GREAT doc in my opinion!!???? ...and, his nurses are all the icing on that cake. They're LOVELY human beings.?? If you're experiencing migraines...he's the man & they're your team.
    Laurie Tackett — Oct 12, 2020
    About Dr. Bakul Patel, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1295881894
    Education & Certifications

    • U NC Chapel Hill-U NC Hosps
    • MY Hosp-MGM Med Coll
    • DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|MGM Med Coll, Indore U
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bakul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Headaches and Pain care in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

