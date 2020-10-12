Dr. Bakul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bakul Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bakul Patel, MD
Dr. Bakul Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|MGM Med Coll, Indore U and is affiliated with Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Headache and pain care3500 Depauw Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 429-9336
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was the only doc in a string of drs who FINALLY got me relief from my debilitating migraines. He also works with my insurance, gives me Rx savings cards, & helped me to safely stop my narcotic pain meds, which I'd had to take for several yrs post-head injury from a car accident. So, he's a GREAT doc in my opinion!!???? ...and, his nurses are all the icing on that cake. They're LOVELY human beings.?? If you're experiencing migraines...he's the man & they're your team.
About Dr. Bakul Patel, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1295881894
Education & Certifications
- U NC Chapel Hill-U NC Hosps
- MY Hosp-MGM Med Coll
- DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|MGM Med Coll, Indore U
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.