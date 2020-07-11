Overview of Dr. Bal Gupta, MD

Dr. Bal Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Bal K Gupta MD PC in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Bipolar Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.