Overview of Dr. Bal Reddy, MD

Dr. Bal Reddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Medical College - Osmania University|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - City Base in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Jourdanton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.