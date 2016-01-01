Dr. Deepti Kallam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepti Kallam, MD
Overview of Dr. Deepti Kallam, MD
Dr. Deepti Kallam, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALLURI SITARAMA RAJU ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / A.S.R.A.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kallam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kallam's Office Locations
-
1
Cleburne Oncology and Infusion Center1301 W Henderson St Ste A, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (682) 244-6688
-
2
Redbird Square Oncology and Infusion Center3107 W Camp Wisdom Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 765-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kallam?
About Dr. Deepti Kallam, MD
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609209949
Education & Certifications
- ALLURI SITARAMA RAJU ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / A.S.R.A.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallam works at
Dr. Kallam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.