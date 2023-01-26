See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Bala Giri, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (56)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bala Giri, MD

Dr. Bala Giri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Giri works at Dallas Heart and Vascular Consultants, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spine Deformities and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giri's Office Locations

    Dallas Office
    1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 474, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 393-5007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Spine Deformities
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spine Deformities
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2023
    my husband had severe back pain to the point he was getting where couldn't leave the house. After his back surgery with Dr Giri the pain from before the surgery is gone. Dr Giri gave him back his life. He is not only a wonderful surgeon but he is compassionate, spends time to explain and answer all of our questions. He is an amazing physician and very nice person.
    Jerry and Vickie R — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bala Giri, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639222706
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins
