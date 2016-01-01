Overview

Dr. Bala Rangaswami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rangaswami works at WESTVIEW HOSPITAL in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Shelbyville, IN, Noblesville, IN and Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.