Dr. Rangaswami accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bala Rangaswami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bala Rangaswami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hancock Regional Hospital.
Westview Hospital3630 Guion Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Directions (317) 924-6661
Baron Inc4725 Statesmen Dr Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 650-9740
Castleton Integrative Health Inc.8208 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 849-1222
Prather Wellness Center8902 N Meridian St Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 848-8048
Internal Medicine Assoc. of2158 Intelliplex Dr Ste 200, Shelbyville, IN 46176 Directions (317) 392-3651
United Wellness and Integrative Health Center16095 Prosperity Dr Ste 100, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 774-2998
Urgency Integrated Care Solutions, Inc.881 W North Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45224 Directions (513) 242-4400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Paramount
- Tricare
About Dr. Bala Rangaswami, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659312759
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
