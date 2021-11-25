See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Bala Viswanathan, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bala Viswanathan, MD

Dr. Bala Viswanathan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Stanley Medical College-MGR University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Viswanathan works at BALA VISWANATHAN, M.D. in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Viswanathan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bala Viswanathan, M.d.
    19260 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 545-5455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diseases Leading to Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 25, 2021
    Dr. Vish is a wonderful doctor. He is professional, caring, and compassionate. He took the time to answer all my questions at every appointment including right before surgery. He made everything effortless for me. His office called me a day or two after surgery to make sure I was okay and to answer any questions I might have had. Every aspect of my experience was positive and I really appreciate that! He's the only doctor I'd go to for surgery again if my health requires it.
    KadyH — Nov 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bala Viswanathan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356375976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanley Medical College-MGR University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • P.S.G. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research
    Undergraduate School

