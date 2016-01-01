Dr. Keralavarma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balagopal Keralavarma, MD
Overview of Dr. Balagopal Keralavarma, MD
Dr. Balagopal Keralavarma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Highland, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keralavarma's Office Locations
- 1 3641 Ridge Rd Ste 5, Highland, IN 46322 Directions (219) 237-6124
- 2 13963 Morse St Ste A, Cedar Lake, IN 46303 Directions (219) 390-7958
-
3
Cancer Care Consultants PC8554 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 750-9581
-
4
Franciscan Saint Margaret Hospital24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Balagopal Keralavarma, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275501363
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
