Overview

Dr. Balaji Datti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sabetha Community Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Datti works at Kansas Medical Clinic PA in Topeka, KS with other offices in Shreveport, LA and Leavenworth, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.