Dr. Balaji Krishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Balaji Krishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hutchinson Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-2600
Park Nicollet Clinic Burnsville-1405014050 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 993-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hutchinson Health
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Balaji Krishnan, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1477784288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
