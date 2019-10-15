Dr. Balaji Veerappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veerappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balaji Veerappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Balaji Veerappan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Veerappan works at
JPS Health Network1400 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-6926
Jps Medical Home Northeast Pharmacy3200 W EULESS BLVD, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 702-1100
- JPS Family Health Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Simply put he saved my life...very caring professional man. Am blessed to be his patient.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912999152
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
