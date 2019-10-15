Overview

Dr. Balaji Veerappan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Veerappan works at JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Euless, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.