Dr. Balamurali Ambati, MD
Overview of Dr. Balamurali Ambati, MD
Dr. Balamurali Ambati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.
Pacific Clear Vision Institute1125 Darlene Ln Ste 100, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 343-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the staff. Dr. Ambati did a great job. My vision is better than ever now He called me before and after surgery. Very informative about the ( INTAC ) surgery. Everyone there was great. Ally at the front desk seemed to be happy just to be a part of the staff at South Jordan Utah location. Thank you again everyone
About Dr. Balamurali Ambati, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Duke U
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
