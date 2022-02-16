Overview of Dr. Balamurali Ambati, MD

Dr. Balamurali Ambati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. Ambati works at Pacific Clear Vision Institute in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.